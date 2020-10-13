Valley Elections Officials Anticipate Big Turnouts During Early Voting Period

Local elections officials say they’re confident all the proper health and safety measures are in place to ensure a smooth early voting process that is now underway. Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramon says with the coronavirus still active, she has anticipated an extra busy early voting period, and has doubled the number of poll workers to accommodate the larger turnout:

(Audio: Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramon)

Ramon also says there are enough substitute poll workers available should one or more become ill. As for voters, Ramon is urging everyone to come to the early voting polling place prepared – by getting familiar with the ballot, bringing a photo I-D, and a face covering, although one will be available if you don’t have one.

Hidalgo County has 31 early voting polling locations. Cameron County has 24. You can find the one nearest you on our 710 KURV webpage and on our Facebook page.