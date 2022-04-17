Valley Employment Continues To Grow

A lot of businesses in the Valley and across Texas were hiring in March. Unemployment declined for a second straight month – with the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area seeing a significant drop of 1.4%, down to an even 7%.

Unemployment fell 1.2% in the Brownsville-Harlingen area to 6.1%. Statewide, the jobless rate decreased .3% to 4.4%. There was new hiring in 9 of the 11 economic sectors measured by the Texas Workforce Commission. Most of it came in the Financial Activities sector. And for the second straight month, the energy industry had the biggest percentage of job growth.