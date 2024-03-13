Valley Employment Dips For Second Month In A Row

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Rio Grande Valley is seeing a second straight monthly increase in unemployment.

January numbers from the Texas Workforce Commission show the jobless rate in the Brownsville-Harlingen area jumped .7% to 5.5%. The unemployment rate in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area rose .6% to 6.4%.

Statewide, the unemployment rate in January held at 3.9% for the eighth consecutive month. There were 18,900 new jobs across the state, slightly fewer than in December. And among the 11 economic sectors watched by the commission, seven brought in more employees.

Among the four sectors that did not, the Energy industry and the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector laid off a larger than usual number of workers.