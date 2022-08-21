Valley Employment Sees Slight Rise In July

After a couple of months of job losses, the jobless rate in the Rio Grande Valley turned back down last month. Unemployment dipped .1% in both the Brownsville-Harlingen and McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro areas.

The July unemployment rate in Cameron County came in at 6.8%, and in Hidalgo County at 8%, which remains the highest in the state. Statewide, unemployment also declined .1% down to 4% – where it was just before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The state added 72,800 jobs in July according to the Texas Workforce Commission. More than 12,000 jobs were added in Education and Health Services, in Professional and Business Services, and in the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector. The Energy industry saw the largest percentage job growth from June to July.