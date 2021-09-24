Valley Health Officials Assure Pregnant Women The Coronavirus Vaccine Is Safe

Local health officials say it’s another tragic indicator of the toll the coronavirus is taking on the Rio Grande Valley – especially on those who haven’t been vaccinated against the virus. They’re referring to the death this week of a newborn girl.

The infant had become infected through her unvaccinated mother and died of COVID-19 11 days after being born. Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says the death underscores the importance of pregnant women getting the coronavirus shot:

(Audio: Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez)

Melendez says the 11-day old girl is the 6th child to die in Hidalgo County since the coronavirus appeared, but hers was the third pediatric death in just the last month.

County health officials say of all the other deaths that have occurred since the Delta variant showed up, 90 percent of the patients had not gotten a vaccine.