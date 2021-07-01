Valley Health Officials Say Rapid Spread Of Delta Variant Shows Pandemic Not Over Yet

It’s something to be concerned about. Hidalgo County’s Health Authority says the highly contagious Delta variant is quickly becoming the predominant strain of the coronavirus. And Dr. Ivan Melendez tells 710 KURV there’s a significant potential for it to spread when kids return to the classroom for in-person instruction this fall:

(Audio: Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez)

Dr. Melendez is strongly urging people in their 20’s and 30’s to step up and get the coronavirus shot to prevent the much more infectious Delta variant from gaining a foothold in the Valley. Melendez says he believes the Delta variant is currently in the Valley but a lack of testing is preventing that from being confirmed.