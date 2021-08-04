Valley Health Officials Warn Current Coronavirus Spread Beginning To Resemble Last Summer

Hidalgo County health officials say a new explosion of coronavirus infections and resulting hospitalizations is beginning to resemble the crisis the Valley experienced last summer. County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says in a couple of days this week, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 jumped from 190 to 269. And he tells 710 KURV, 21 of the patients are children – by far the highest number of kids who’ve been in the hospital sick with COVID:

Melendez says the county has requested the state send additional teams of nurses, as it did last summer. Melendez blames the current situation on the super-infectious Delta variant and a still large number of people who haven’t been vaccinated – he says 95 percent of the patients in the hospital are unvaccinated.