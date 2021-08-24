Valley Health Officials Warn Of Nursing Shortage Amid Growing Number Of COVID Patients

The number of patients in hospitals across the Valley suffering from COVID-19 is coming very close to the overwhelming numbers the region saw at the peak of last winter’s coronavirus wave. And the number is closing in on halfway to the catastrophic situation the Valley experienced last summer.

Health officials say this summer, the increase in hospitalizations is due to the dangerous Delta variant sweeping through the unvaccinated population. But Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo tells 710 KURV unlike last year, additional nursing teams that were brought in to help the hospitals may not be available this summer:

(Audio: Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo)

Dr. Castillo says it’s not an exaggeration to say local hospitals are on the verge of collapse. He says as coronavirus cases continue to rise, it will inevitably lead to more COVID-related hospitalizations, and more deaths – deaths which could be prevented by people getting the vaccination.