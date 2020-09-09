CORONAVIRUSCOVID LOCALTRENDING

Valley Hospitals Hoping For The Best But Planning For The Worst Post-Labor Day

Local health officials and elected leaders are hoping it won’t happen again, but Valley hospitals are planning for another possible surge in COVID-19 patients in the next two to three weeks. That’s the period of time that’ll determine how much more the coronavirus was spread during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino says COVID-19 cases have been declining the past few weeks, despite occasional daily spikes, and that allowed county beaches and parks to partially reopen. But Trevino tells 710 KURV he’ll order them closed again if there’s a significant post-Labor Day jump in new infections:

(Audio:  Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino)

 

Trevino also says the slower the rate of new infections, the sooner it’ll be safe to reopen schools to in-classroom instruction.

