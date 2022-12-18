Valley Hospitals Seeing Significant Increase In COVID Patients

As we crowd the shopping malls and grocery stores, and gather for holiday parties, there has been a marked increase in the number of people across the Valley becoming infected with the coronavirus, and having to be hospitalized.

The Texas Department of Health Services counts more than 1,100 new coronavirus cases in Hidalgo County last week, and nearly 650 cases in Cameron County. The majority of those contracting the virus are 19 years old and under.

Three Hidalgo County residents died of COVID-19 last week, bringing the more than 2-year death toll to 4,050. The COVID-19 death toll in Cameron County sits at 2,314.