Valley Man, Brother Of One-Time Gulf Cartel Boss, Sentenced In Cocaine Conspiracy

story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Rio Grande City man is heading to prison for helping to sell cocaine in the U.S. for his brother – a former plaza boss for the Gulf Cartel in Mexico.

39-year-old Lee Roy Villarreal was sentenced Monday to 15 years in federal prison – the punishment handed down four years after Villarreal had been found guilty of conspiring to distribute cocaine.

Villarreal was found to be running a multi-state cocaine trafficking network on the U.S. side on behalf of his brother. Federal prosecutors say Lee Roy Villarreal directed the smuggling and transportation of cocaine from Mexico to cities in Texas as well as Georgia, Indiana, and Illinois.