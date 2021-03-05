Valley Man Charged In Cold Case Rapes In Fort Worth

A San Juan man is jailed in Fort Worth after cold case investigators connected him to two sexual assaults that occurred there in 2010 and 2011. 48-year-old Pedro Samarrippas was charged this week in those two cases, and police say he may be linked to an additional rape in Fort Worth.

According to the Dallas Morning News, investigators linked DNA evidence from the two attacks in Fort Worth to a sexual assault that occurred in McAllen in 2002. Samarrippas was arrested in the Valley last week by CBP officers as he was about to cross into Mexico.