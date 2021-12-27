Valley Man Charged In Deadly Christmas Day Wreck

An Edinburg man is jailed on several charges stemming from a deadly early-morning Christmas Day crash in Edinburg.

Police say an intoxicated 29-year-old Otis Charles Barron was heading west on Trenton Road west of I-69C at around 2:30 a.m. when his Nissan Titan pickup truck veered into the opposite lane and smashed into a Nissan Sentra. The crash killed the driver of the sedan, 65-year-old Sylvia Martinez De Garza, also of Edinburg. Two passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Barron ran from the scene but was captured a short time later. He is charged with intoxicated manslaughter, two counts of intoxicated assault, and three counts of causing an accident involving injury and death.