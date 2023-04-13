Valley Man Pleads Not Guilty To Buying Gun Used In Matamoros Attack On 4 Americans

FILE - A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes, at the crime scene where gunmen kidnapped four U.S. citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas, on March 3, 2023. (AP Photo, File)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Harlingen man who prosecutors say purchased one of the firearms used in a deadly attack on four Americans in Matamoros last month has pleaded not guilty.

Roberto Lugardo-Moreno entered the plea in Brownsville federal court Thursday, a week after being indicted on charges of illegal export of a weapon and conspiracy.

A criminal complaint obtained by the McAllen Monitor states Lugardo-Moreno told investigators when he was arrested that he had bought an AR-style pistol as well as other firearms for another person, knowing they’d be going to the Gulf Cartel.

The pistol was among the weapons recovered after the March 3rd attack on four North Carolina friends, and it was determined to have been smuggled in from the U.S. Lugardo-Moreno remains in U.S. custody.