Valley Medicaid Fraud Scheme Lands DME Company Owner In Prison

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A 15-month federal prison sentence has been handed to the former owner of two durable medical equipment companies in Hidalgo County stemming from a large Medicaid fraud scheme.

The punishment against 41-year-old Manuel Gomez Jr. comes eight years after he was indicted on charges of health care fraud, identity fraud, and mail fraud. In a plea agreement, Gomez admitted to a mail fraud count in exchange for the other charges being dropped.

Federal prosecutors say Gomez had paid kickbacks to get patient Medicaid numbers, and then used those identification numbers to submit fraudulent claims for reimbursement.

During a 4-year period, Gomez received more than $2 million in wrongful reimbursements, and as part of his sentence, he was ordered to pay that money back. At the time, Gomez operated Illusion Medical Equipment in McAllen and Illusion Medical Equipment Two in Weslaco.