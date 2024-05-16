Valley Men Sentenced In Illegal Firearm Device Case

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Sentences have been handed down against two Starr County men who got caught selling illegal Glock switches. Jesse James Garcia and Jorge Gonzalez were nabbed in a federal investigation and eventually pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful possession of a machine gun.

During the investigation, an undercover ATF agent purchased from Garcia a total of 11 Glock switches – illegal devices that turn firearms into fully automatic machine guns.

The investigation led to Gonzalez and a search of his home, where agents turned up another Glock conversion device. Wednesday, a McAllen federal judge sentenced Garcia to a year and a day in prison, and sentenced Gonzalez to time already served which amounted to just over a year.