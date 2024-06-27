Valley Metro Proposes Expanding Bus Service To Willacy County

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Valley Metro, the Rio Grande Valley’s public transit service, is proposing what would be the first bus route to Willacy County.

The proposed expansion would add a route between Harlingen and Raymondville with stops in Sebastian and Lyford. Valley Metro’s Tom Logan says results of a community survey showed the need for additional service. He says another survey will be done to get input from Willacy County residents as to their specific needs, such as rides to work, school, or a doctor’s appointment.

The new service is being proposed after Valley Metro secured a $1.3 million grant from the Texas Department of Transportation. Valley Metro, which is operated by the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council, currently runs 20 routes in Cameron, Hidalgo, and Starr counties.