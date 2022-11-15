Valley Murder Suspect Sentenced On Manslaughter Plea

One of four men charged with the murder of a man in McAllen more than two years ago has been sentenced for his part in the killing. 39-year-old Gilbert Daniel Montalvo Garren of Pharr was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

The McAllen Monitor reports Garren had been scheduled to stand trial on the murder charge next week. He and three other men are accused of restraining and beating to death 54-year-old Ricky Ethridge inside an apartment at 15th and Jasmine in McAllen. Two of the other murder suspects remain jailed awaiting trial. Authorities have been unable to turn up the third suspect.