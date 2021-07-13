Valley Officials Warn About Rapid Rise In Coronavirus Cases, COVID Hospitalizations

Health and elected officials in the Rio Grande Valley say coronavirus cases and COVID hospitalizations are on the rise again – to a level that’s prompting them to warn residents to keep taking precautions against getting infected.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez issuing a statement saying even vaccinated individuals should avoid crowds. Health experts say vaccinated folks can still contract the virus, and although they might not feel any symptoms, they can still spread the disease.

Officials say the increase in cases and hospitalizations are affecting mostly younger people, and it’s because too many are holding out against getting vaccinated, and also the highly transmissible Delta strain is likely in the Valley, although that hasn’t been confirmed.