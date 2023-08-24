Valley Pair In Federal Custody In Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A McAllen man who posed as a doctor and an Edinburg woman have been charged in a massive 5-year fraud scheme that stole tens of millions of dollars from the federal worker’s compensation program.

The pair were involved in the Texas Federal Wellness Center, a statewide chain of physical therapy clinics, and a federal indictment states that under their direction, the clinics submitted inflated claims for various therapies provided to injured federal workers. Clinic employees were also ordered to falsify patient medical records to conceal the fraud.

The 18-count indictment charges 46-year-old Ricardo Cano and 56-year-old Rosita Cano Meeks with health care fraud and conspiracy. Cano is also charged with money laundering. Prosecutors allege he also worked to obstruct a Texas Medical Board inquiry into his role as operator of the clinics.