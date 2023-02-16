Valley Police Chief Found Guilty Of Records Tampering

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

The police chief of the town of Palm Valley has been convicted of tampering with government records. A Cameron County jury handed down the verdict against Alvaro Garcia Thursday after deliberating about three hours over two days.

The records tampering charges date back to 2018 when Garcia was the instructor for a law enforcement training course that would pay him $850 if 10 officers attended the classes.

Garcia was indicted on three counts of falsifying documents to show that three Palm Valley police officers attended the training classes when they had not. Garcia will be sentenced March 21st.