Be very wary if you get asked to take a survey related to the coronavirus vaccine. Some people in the Valley have gotten text messages or emails that claim to come from vaccine maker Pfizer.

The survey offers you either money or a free product in exchange for completing the survey. But the Better Business Bureau says it’s nothing but a scam to get your credit card number and other personal information. The BBB says if you’re sent the survey, don’t open it, just delete it.