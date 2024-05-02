Valley Saw Employment Gains In March

There were more jobs to be had in the Rio Grande Valley in March. The region’s unemployment rate was down in March – falling to 5-point-4 percent in the Brownsville-Harlingen market, a drop of 4-tenths of a percent, and it fell to an even 6 percent in the McAllen-Edinburg Mission metro area, a decline of 2-tenths of a percent.

The job growth in March followed a mixed report from February when unemployment rose in Cameron County but fell in Hidalgo County. Statewide in March, the jobless rate dipped a-tenth of a percent to 3-point-9 percent. A total of 19-thousand-100 jobs were added across the 11 economic sectors measured by the Texas Workforce Commission.

The largest job growth occurred in the Leisure and Hospitality sector. The Energy sector had the second-highest number of new hires. There were layoffs, though, in three of the state’s industries, most of them coming in manufacturing.