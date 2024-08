A man accused of scamming at least 33 people in and around Brownsville has turned himself into police. Diego Amir Paz is facing charges of theft.

Investigators say Paz was falsely claiming to work for a business in the Port of Brownsville, and was promising people jobs for a 200-dollar fee. Brownsville police say they’ve heard from 33 victims so far.

Brownsville police issued an arrest warrant for Paz on Tuesday. He turned himself in early Wednesday.