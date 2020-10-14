Valley School District To Participate In Rapid Coronavirus Testing Program

The Harlingen school district will be one of eight across the state to participate in a pilot program providing rapid coronavirus tests to students, teachers, and all district employees.

Under the program, the Texas Division of Emergency Management will provide COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, which will be administered to those who want them, with results produced in about 15 minutes. For students, they need to have written permission from their parents.

The goal is to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus on school campuses to ensure a safe learning environment during the pandemic. Officials hope the pilot program will lead to the rapid tests being given at school districts across the state.