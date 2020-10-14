LOCALTRENDING

Valley School District To Participate In Rapid Coronavirus Testing Program

By 34 views
0

The Harlingen school district will be one of eight across the state to participate in a pilot program providing rapid coronavirus tests to students, teachers, and all district employees.

Under the program, the Texas Division of Emergency Management will provide COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, which will be administered to those who want them, with results produced in about 15 minutes. For students, they need to have written permission from their parents.

The goal is to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus on school campuses to ensure a safe learning environment during the pandemic. Officials hope the pilot program will lead to the rapid tests being given at school districts across the state.

Trump Tries To Shore Up Support From Big Business, Iowans

Previous article

Amber Alert Discontinued For Missing San Juan Teen

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL