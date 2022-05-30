Valley School Districts, Law Enforcement Remain On Heightened Alert

There continues to be a bolstered law enforcement presence in and around the Valley school districts that are winding up the school year this week.

The heightened alert level on the part of police, as well as among staff and students, led to the arrests of ten students last week accused of making threats against their schools. Four of them were students in the Donna ISD who’ve been charged with conspiring to commit aggravated assault. What was deemed a credible threat of violence prompted the district to cancel classes last Thursday and Friday. Classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.

Other threats targeted the Edinburg school district, the Mercedes ISD, PSJA ISD, Raymondville ISD, and Vanguard Academy. Law enforcement officials say while those making the threats may be joking around, all threats are being taken seriously and will lead to arrests.