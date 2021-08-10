Valley School Districts Urge Governor To Return Local Control Amid Delta Surge

A second Rio Grande Valley school district is voicing its opposition to Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting any mask mandates in Texas schools.

The PSJA school board has passed a resolution that asks the governor to allow that decision to be made at the local level. The resolution requests that local school boards, not the state, have exclusive authority to determine if masks are warranted to ensure teachers and students are protected against the coronavirus.

And in Brownsville, school trustees have called a special meeting to consider suing the governor over his order. Brownsville ISD trustees also believe the district should be allowed to decide itself whether to mandate masks based on local COVID conditions and the risk to students and staff.

The concern among the school districts is over the rapid spread of the Delta variant that is hitting the unvaccinated population, and the fact that kids under 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated.