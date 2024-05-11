Valley Sector Border Patrol Chief Under Ethics Investigation

The chief of the U.S. Border Patrol and the chief of the Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector are under an internal investigation over an apparent attempt to form a business relationship with a Mexican tequila distiller.

NBC News reports the investigation began after photos surfaced showing the two chiefs partying in Jalisco with a well-known Mexican tequila maker. The three were reportedly pursuing an idea to collaborate on a Border Patrol-branded tequila for the agency’s upcoming 100th anniversary celebration in El Paso.

CBP investigators are looking into U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens and Gloria Chavez, who leads the agency’s Rio Grande Valley sector, to determine if they divulged their contact with a foreign national as required and if they accepted anything in violation of the agency’s ethics policy.