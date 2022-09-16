Valley Sees August Employment Jump

There was more hiring in the Rio Grande Valley for a second straight month. The unemployment rate dropped in August – .4% in the Brownsville-Harlingen market down to 6.4%, and a decline of .3% in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area to 7.7%.

Statewide, however, the August unemployment rated ticked up .1% to 4.1%. The state added a little more than 16-thousand jobs, which was far fewer than in July. Significant job losses were seen in the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector and in the Leisure and Hospitality industry.

Most of the job gains last month came in government, as well as in the Professional and Business Services sector.