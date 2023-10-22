Valley Sees Big Unemployment Drop In September

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

There was a significant decline in unemployment in the Valley last month. Data from the Texas Workforce Commission show the September unemployment rate in the Brownsville-Harlingen area dropped .6% to 5.3%.

The jobless rate fell a full point in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area to 5.8%. Statewide, the unemployment rate did not change for the fifth straight month, holding at 4.1%. That’s even though employment expanded in 9 of the 11 economic sectors tracked by the commission.

There were more than 15,000 jobs added in the Trade-Transportation, and Utilities sector, close to 15,000 new hires in the Professional and Business Services sector, and 13,800 more jobs in the Education and Health Services sector.