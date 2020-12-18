Valley Sees Spike In Unemployment In November, Reversing Big October Decline

There were big jumps in unemployment in Rio Grande Valley and across the state last month, reversing the employment gains from October. The jobless rate in the Brownsville-Harlingen metro area jumped 1.9% from October to November, hiking the rate to 11.2%. Unemployment rose 2.2% in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area, pushing the rate to 12.5%.

Statewide, unemployment increased 1.2% last month to 8.1%. But the Texas Workforce Commission says the state still added almost 66,000 jobs in November, most of them in the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector. However, jobs were cut in 4 of the other 11 sectors measured by the commission.