Valley Sees Third Consecutive Month Of Job Growth

Hiring continued in the Rio Grande Valley for a third straight month. Unemployment in April declined by .2% in both the Brownsville-Harlingen and McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro areas.

The jobless rate dropped to 5.9% in Cameron County and fell to 6.8% in Hidalgo County. Statewide, April unemployment dipped .1% to 4.3%. Hiring occurred in all of the 11 economic sectors measured by the Texas Workforce Commission.

The Leisure and Hospitality industry led the way in the number of new jobs while the energy sector had the largest percentage growth in jobs from the previous month. Commission Chairman Bryan Daniel says Texas is continuing to shift from pandemic economic recovery to expansion.