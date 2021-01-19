Valley Senators Awarded Vice Chairmanships For 2021 Legislative Session

Brownsville Senator Eddie Lucio Junior will serve as the vice-chair of two influential committees of the Texas Senate during the 2021 session of the Legislature.

Releasing his committee assignments for the 87th Legislature, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick selected Lucio as the vice-chair of the Finance and Education committees.

McAllen Senator Juan Hinojosa was also awarded a vice-chairmanship – of the new Jurisprudence Committee. Also, both Lucio and Hinojosa were named as members of the Natural Resources and Economic Development Committee. But surprisingly, neither was selected to be on the Veteran Affairs and Border Security Committee.