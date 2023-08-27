Valley Siblings Set For Second Court Appearance In Multi-Million Dollar Health Fraud Scheme

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A brother and sister are to be arraigned Monday on charges related to a massive fraud scheme that prosecutors say stole tens of millions of dollars from the federal workers compensation program.

46-year-old Ricardo Cano of McAllen and his sister, 56-year-old Rosita Cano Meeks of Edinburg, are accused of submitting inflated claims for physical therapies provided to injured federal workers, and inflated claims for medical equipment, as well as claims for clinic visits that never happened.

Clinic employees were also ordered to falsify patient records to conceal the fraud. Cano operated the Texas Federal Wellness Center which has four clinics in the Valley.

An 18-count federal indictment accuses Cano of posing as a doctor and charges him and Meeks with conspiring to commit healthcare and mail fraud over a 5-year period. The siblings have been in federal custody since their arrests last Thursday.