Valley Smuggler Charged In Rollover Deaths Of 2 Immigrants

A suspected smuggler has been charged in the truck rollover deaths of two undocumented immigrants that occurred north of La Joya last Friday. 33-year-old Mario Oscar Corona Maldonado of Mission is jailed on bonds totaling more than 2 million dollars on charges of smuggling resulting in deaths, and evading arrest.

The McAllen Monitor reports Corona was driving the Ford F-150 pickup truck packed with 12 non-citizens that was being chased by a DPS trooper on Jara Chinas Road. The pursuit moved north past Mile 7 Road where the pavement ends.

Corona lost control shortly after the truck hit the dirt, it rolled, and two men in the bed of the pickup were thrown out and were killed. Corona and the 9 other people in the truck were hospitalized with serious to minor injuries.