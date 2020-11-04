Valley State Senators, Representatives Win Re-Election

All of the Valley’s state lawmakers up for re-election will be returning to Austin. Not all precincts have reported, but in Senate District 20, longtime incumbent Juan Hinojosa of McAllen, with 58 percent of the vote, has been declared the winner over Republican Judy Cutright. Veteran state Senator Eddie Lucio Junior returns to District 27 handily defeating Republican opponent Vanessa Tijerina with 65 percent.

In the Texas House, District 41 representative Bobby Guerra of McAllen knocked out John “Doc” Guerra taking 58 percent of the vote. Ryan Guillen returns to represent Starr County-based District 31, also taking 58 percent of the vote in defeating Marian Knowlton.