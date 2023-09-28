Valley Suspects Plead Guilty To Roles In Deadly Smuggling Runs

Four Valley suspects have admitted their involvement in a human smuggling ring whose smuggling runs led to the deaths of eight undocumented immigrants. All four have pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to smuggle people resulting in death.

Four immigrants were killed in March 2019 when being driven from the Valley to Houston, their vehicle crashed and rolled. Four more immigrants died in February of last year when the boat taking them to Corpus Christi capsized in the waters off South Padre Island.

In his plea, the leader of the Valley-centered ring, 40-year-old Juan Manuel Tena of Pharr, admitted to coordinating those smuggling runs and to recruiting the other three suspects. All face a maximum punishment of life in prison when they’re sentenced in December.