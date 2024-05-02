Valley Tax Preparers Admit Multi-Million Dollar Tax Fraud

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Three Valley women are facing prison time for a tax fraud scheme that conned the IRS out of more than $3.5 million. Maria Lourdes Campos, Elizabeth Romo, and Gloria Romo – all sisters – pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to prepare and file fraudulent tax returns.

Campos owned and operated Campos Tax Service, and employed her two sisters, all of whom federal prosecutors say falsified thousands of 1040 forms during a 3-year period.

A multi-count indictment handed up last July detailed how the women entered inflated deductions for business expenses, child care expense credits, or residential energy credits to get their clients a larger refund or lessen what they owed the IRS. Prosecutors say the IRS lost more than $3.6 million.