Valley Tax Preparers Indicted For Tax Fraud

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Three Valley women have been charged in a tax fraud scheme that defrauded the IRS of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Maria Lourdes Campos, Gloria Romo, and Elizabeth Romo, who worked with Campos Tax Services, are accused of falsifying 1040 forms to benefit their clients.

A 27-count federal indictment unsealed Monday states the trio entered inflated deductions for child and dependent care expense credits, as well as residential energy credits to get their clients a larger refund, or to lessen what they owe to the IRS. Prosecutors say the IRS lost more than $300,000 over four years.

All three women are charged with fraud, making false statements, and conspiracy, and they could be sentenced to up to five years in prison if convicted.