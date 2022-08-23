Valley Trooper Moises Sanchez Remembered

Wednesday will mark three years since Valley DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez died after being shot in the line of duty in McAllen. Sanchez was shot in the head the night of April 6th 2019 while chasing a suspect who had fled after crashing his truck near North 10th and Freddy Gonzalez.

The 49-year-old Sanchez died 4-1/2 months later after undergoing the latest of several surgeries. The suspected shooter, 27-year-old Victor Alejandro Godinez, remains jailed on a charge of capital murder of a peace officer.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez has said his office will seek the death penalty when Godinez goes on trial. His trial has been delayed several times, partly because of the coronavirus pandemic.