Valley Trucking Company Owner Sentenced In Methamphetamine Trafficking Operation

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The owner of a Valley tractor-trailer transport company is heading to federal prison for transporting methamphetamine.

43-year-old Mario Alberto Ortiz of Edinburg was hit with a 14 year sentence for sending 18-wheelers hauling methamphetamine to locations across the U.S. An accomplice, a Mexican national, was sentenced to almost 16 years. 36-year-old Dorian Ruiz-Chavez would coordinate with meth suppliers in Mexico who would send the tractor-trailers loaded with pure methamphetamine into the U.S across the international bridges.

Ortiz and another accomplice would then hire drivers for the big rigs. That man, 34-year-old Roel Longoria of Edinburg, is to be sentenced in May.