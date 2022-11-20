Valley Unemployment Falls For Fourth Straight Month

For the fourth straight month, more people got jobs in the Rio Grande Valley. The October unemployment rate was down in both Cameron and Hidalgo counties.

The Brownsville-Harlingen area saw a .2% decline to 5.6%. In the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area, the jobless rate dropped .6% to 6.1%. Statewide, the October unemployment rate held steady at an even 4%.

October marked the 12th straight month that Texas has added jobs. Of the 11 sectors measured by the Texas Workforce Commission, Professional and Business Services led private industry job growth. The energy sector had the highest percentage of new jobs last month. The Financial industry was the only sector to lose jobs.