Valley Unemployment Rate Falls For 3rd Consecutive Month

For the third straight month, there has been significant job growth in the Rio Grande Valley. In the Brownsville-Harlingen metro area, the May unemployment rate dropped .6% to 8.7%.

The jobless rate fell .8% in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area to 9.7% percent. Statewide, unemployment dipped .2% to 6.5%. The state has now been adding jobs for the past year – the Texas Workforce Commission says there’ve been job gains in 12 of the last 13 months. And in another sign of the strengthening economy, there was hiring in 8 of the 11 key sectors measured by the commission with the Leisure and Hospitality industry leading the way.

On the down side, most of the layoffs came in the Construction industry which lost more than 3,000 jobs in May.