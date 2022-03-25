Valley Employment Rebounds In February Following January Job Loss

The Rio Grande Valley saw a rebound in employment in February following a sharp seasonal loss of jobs in January.

The jobless rate went back down in the Brownsville-Harlingen area by .3% to 7.3%. Unemployment fell .6% in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area to 8.4%. Statewide, the jobless rate dipped .1% to 4.7%.

Among the 11 economic sectors measured by the Texas Workforce Commission, there was additional hiring in 8 of them, led by the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector. The biggest percentage job growth showed up in the energy industry. The largest number of layoffs occurred in the government sector.