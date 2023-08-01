Vallow Daybell Gets Life Sentence

The so-called “Doomsday Cult Mom” will spend life behind bars for the murder of her two youngest children.

Earlier this year, Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty of murdering her 17-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son, and conspiring to kill her husband’s ex-wife.

The Idaho judge yesterday added Daybell will have no chance for parole. Prosecutors say she and her husband were obsessed with doomsday-focused religious beliefs. Vallow Daybell is also charged in Arizona for the death of her first husband.