Valve-less Artificial Heart Is Implanted For First Time

The Texas Heart Institute says doctors in Houston have successfully implanted a valve-less artificial heart into a human. The procedure was performed at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center.

The titanium device has a unique rotary pump with only one moving part. The artificial heart was implanted as part of a medical feasibility study by the USDA. The BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart is a potential life-saver for patients with severe heart failure who are waiting for a human heart transplant. Institute officials say four more implants are authorized as part of this initial study.