Van-Pickup Truck Crash Kills Edcouch Woman

An Edcouch woman was killed and two other people seriously hurt in a 2-vehicle wreck north of Weslaco Wednesday.

The Department of Public Safety says during the noon hour, a Chrysler van came out of a private road near Mile 11 Road to turn onto FM 1015, when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the van, 68-year-old Sofia Hernandez Perez, was killed instantly in the high-speed collision, and a passenger was airlifted to the hospital. The male driver of the pickup truck was taken by ground ambulance to the hospital.

