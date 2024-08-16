Vance Confident GOP Ticket Will Take White House

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is confident he and Donald Trump will win the White House in November.

Today, Vance said his campaign needs to “drive home a positive message” about Trump’s record and vision to bring down inflation and secure the southern border.

He went on to criticize the Biden-Harris administration’s economic policies, arguing that Americans are currently unhappy about high prices. He also called out Kamala Harris for not taking questions from the media, claiming she’s running her campaign “from the basement.”