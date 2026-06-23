Vice President JD Vance speaks to members of the media after the U.S. and Iran held high-level talks at the Bürgenstock Resort in Obbuergen, near Lucerne, in Switzerland, Monday, June 22, 2026. (Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP)

Vice President JD Vance speaks to members of the media after the U.S. and Iran held high-level talks at the Bürgenstock Resort in Obbuergen, near Lucerne, in Switzerland, Monday, June 22, 2026. (Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP)

Vice President JD Vance has returned to the U.S. after wrapping up initial talks with Iran in Switzerland.

Vance told reporters the talks set a good foundation for future discussions about a number of issues — including curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

The Vice President insisted that after the weekend talks, “mechanisms” have been set up to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open.

Vance confirmed that teams from Iran and the U.S. will remain in Switzerland to continue negotiations throughout the week.