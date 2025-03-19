Vancouver Car Show Removes Teslas Over Protests

FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

One of the biggest auto shows in Canada says it’s removing Tesla from the event over safety concerns. The Vancouver International Auto Show starts today and bills itself as one of North America’s premiere auto shows.

In a statement Tuesday, the director of the event said Tesla vehicles were being removed from the show over concerns for the safety of attendees, exhibitors, and staff.

Protests have been happening at Tesla dealers across Canada, as well as the U.S., in opposition to CEO Elon Musk and his role in the Trump administration. Hundreds attended a Tesla protest in Vancouver last Saturday.